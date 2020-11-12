Missouri students don’t always need quarantine after virus exposure, new guidance says

Missouri students may be able to avoid quarantine and remain in class in some instances after close contact with a COVID-19-infected individual, under new guidance announced Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson and state officials.

The new recommendations allow students to remain in school if both the student and the infected individual were wearing masks during the encounter and the school has a mask mandate. The recommendations could cut down on widespread quarantines that have frustrated parents and encourage more schools to require masks.

“The large number of students and school staff members being required to quarantine has presented a significant strain on educators, school leaders and Missouri families alike,” said Margie Vandeven, commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The updated guidance comes as the virus continues to spread across Missouri. More than 3,700 new cases and nine deaths are reported each day on average.

The new recommendations, released by DESE, still call for students to quarantine in cases where someone wasn’t wearing a mask. Individuals with symptoms must also quarantine.

“This new guidance applies if a district or charter school has a mask mandate in place and all individuals are wearing their mask correctly during the time of exposure,” Parson said.

The recommendations aren’t mandatory. Local boards of education set policy on school operations and Missouri has no statewide COVID-19 mandates for K-12 schools.

Repeated quarantines have drawn the attention of some lawmakers. Rep. Justin Hill, a Lake St. Louis Republican, told The Star in October that he had heard from a constituent with a child in school who had been quarantined three times without testing positive, to the point that the student had been out of school longer than he had been in school.

Parson’s administration has said roughly 92 percent of Missouri children are receiving some form of in-person instruction. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams told lawmakers this week that in children, COVID-19 is “a different disease,” especially in those under 14.