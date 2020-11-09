Nearly half of the employees of Jackson County Election Board out sick with COVID-19

Eight of the 19 employees at the Jackson County Election Board are out sick with COVID-19.

Jackson County Republican election director Tammy Brown said Monday the absences will not affect the county’s ability to meet Missouri’s deadline to certify results by November 16.

“Not slowing down the counting process,” she said.

The 2020 election posed unique challenges for officials around the country as they worked to ensure safety at in-person polling sites during the pandemic and also process an unprecedented level of mail ballots.

Even in states with clear presidential winners, such as Missouri, the counting continues this week ahead of states’ upcoming certification deadlines.

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Brown said that the county will have to do a recount of the race for Missouri House District 21.

According to the Missouri secretary of state’s website, incumbent Democratic Rep. Robert Sauls leads Republican challenger Vicki Riley by 25 votes.