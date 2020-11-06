Kansas City Star Logo
Enough with 2020. A look at Missouri 2022 Senate race from St. Louis Business Journal

The election year is not behind us yet, but political professionals are already peering past 2020 to 2022, when Missouri will be electing a U.S. Senator. According to the St. Louis Business Journal, the usual suspects are likely to be looking at the seat held by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Chief among them, writes political analyst Dave Drebes, is former governor Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 after allegations of sexually violent misconduct and a felony prosecution in St. Louis that ended in a plea deal. His exit also averted probable impeachment by the Missouri General Assembly.

“In Jefferson City, there are always rumors about Greitens trying to make a comeback. Some think he might primary Blunt in 2022,” Drebes wrote. “Greitens has done nothing to tamp that suspicion.”

Drebes said that Blunt’s “favorability ratings are generally a bit lower than other Missouri politicians,” partly because he “doesn’t grandstand or bomb-throw. He doesn’t chase hot-button issues to excite the base.”

There’s also the question of retirement. Blunt would be 72 by Election Day 2022, though Drebe notes that this is middle age by Senate standards. One incentive for Blunt to stay is a possible shot at becoming the next majority leader.

Other possibilities are three of the Republican incumbents who cruised to re-election Tuesday: Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Democrats don’t have as many apparent options, Drebes said, with former secretary of state Jason Kander seeming like the name with the most current buzz. He narrowly lost to Blunt in 2016, though he’s also been mentioned as a potential cabinet choice if Biden goes on to win the presidency.

