Watch at noon: Star reporters on live stream with election updates from KC area polls

On a much-anticipated Election Day, polls began opening at 6 a.m. Tuesday in Kansas City.

Record turnout is expected on both sides of the state line, where thousands of voters have already cast ballots via mail, in-person, absentee or early voting.

Polling locations in Missouri opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

In Kansas, state law requires polling locations to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but counties are allowed to operate polls from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson County polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Across the country, election officials have anticipated large turnout as voters elect the president, and in Kansas, a new U.S. senator.

The Star has dispatched reporters to polling locations across the metro area. They will be reporting live updates on the election throughout the day.

Readers can send story tips, photos and observations to reporter Glenn E. Rice at grice@kcstar.com. Tag The Star on Twitter at @KCStar.