Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Government & Politics

Already requested your mail-in ballot in Johnson County? Wait for it, officials say

If you’re voting by mail in Johnson County this fall, election officials have a message: Your vote will count.

Voters outside Oak Park Mall on Saturday — the first day of in-person voting in the county — said they wanted to get their vote out of the way and remove any uncertainty from the process by casting it in person.

Despite mistrust in mail-in voting,Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt urged voters who had already requested to vote by mail to continue with that plan and bring their ballots to a drop off location.

“Their vote will be counted,” she said. “If they fill out a mail ballot and put it in a drop box it’ll come straight to us.”

These are the ballot drop box locations:

Afternoon Buzz

Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Schmidt said early and mail-in voting is occurring this year at unprecedented rates. Her office has already sent out 156,000 mail-in ballots, more than ever before.

Before noon on Saturday, Schmidt said, more than 3,500 votes had been cast.

“We know our voters are energized, and they proved it to us before we opened this morning,” she said. Lines had formed at all 10 locations before the 9 a.m. opening.

If voters arrive to vote in person despite requesting a ballot by mail, Schmidt said, they will need to fill out a provisional ballot which won’t be counted until the canvas board meets after election night.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

That impacts the efficiency of the in-person polling places too, Schmidt said.

“That’s kind of bogging us down just a bit because those voters are all provisional voters, and that takes a little longer,” Schmidt said.

Voters whose ballot doesn’t show up can call the election office for a replacement, provisional ballot.

In-person advance voting in Johnson County will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m to 7 p.m. on weekdays, until Oct. 31.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service