Princess Bride actor Patinkin endorses Bollier — and now is singing to her supporters

Actor and singer Mandy Patinkin is lending an endorsement — and his voice — to help flip a Senate seat in Kansas.

Patinkin, best known as Inigo Montoya in the “Princess Bride,” and counterterrorism operative Saul Berenson in “Homeland,” put his support behind Kansas Democratic Senate candidate Barbara Bollier on Thursday, making a Twitter video where he said, “I want Kansas to make me proud.”

Donate to @BarbaraBollier’s run for senate in Kansas, post a screenshot of your donation confirmation in comments blocking out personal details, and we’ll choose ten of those from the bunch and post back a personalized song of thanks to you! #FlipTheSenate https://t.co/SbX3q0XY5u pic.twitter.com/xJ2iGb3WL8 — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) October 15, 2020

Patinkin, who lives in New York, attended the University of Kansas in the early 1970s.

Wife Kathryn Grody appears with Patinkin, calling the Kansas Senate competition a “really fantastically important race with a really good person.” Bollier is running against Republican Rep. Roger Marshall.

Patinkin encouraged donations to Bollier, promising that for 10 Twitter followers who sent proof that they’d donated to her campaign, he’d send back a personalized song dedicated to them.

Those started appearing online Friday afternoon, with Patinkin belting out the first two individual tunes to Twitter users from Lawrence and Overland Park.

Thanks to Chris Huff for helping to finish this hat @kcappleguy pic.twitter.com/9ENG5FC84D — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) October 16, 2020

Patinkin explained in a CNN article Friday what led him to become more vocal about politics later in life.

The couple also said in Thursday’s video that Bollier would be joining them in an Instagram Live video at 10:30 a.m. Monday.