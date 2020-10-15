Kansas City tenants blockade county courthouse, shut down much of eviction docket

Kansas City tenants chained themselves to the doors of the Jackson County Courthouse downtown Thursday morning and shut down virtual eviction proceedings with online disruptions.

The protest, organized by KC Tenants, drew about 100 people, who held signs saying “eviction kills” and “court’s closed today.” They called on Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge David Byrn to halt the hearings. For months, KC Tenants has been pushing Byrn to reestablish an eviction moratorium to keep residents in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic crisis.

KC Tenants and the American Civil Liberties Union sued Byrn in federal court last month, saying his administrative order laying out procedures for eviction cases violated a federal ban on evictions issued last month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ashley Johnson of Kansas City was due in court Thursday for her second eviction case this fall, but she refused to go in.

Johnson won a previous eviction trial in September after her landlord took the appliances out of her home near 39th Street and Cleveland Avenue and refused to provide utility service. According to the court judgment, the landlord admitted at trial that she did not own the home and was no longer the legal landlord.

Now, Johnson, who lost work earlier this year because of COVID-19, is facing eviction again at that same home, though she’s now staying at an Airbnb. She and others risked arrest to attend the protest Thursday.

Johnson said it was her daughter’s first birthday, and she should be celebrating.

“I’m here for my children,” Johnson said. “I’m here for my family. I’m here for my community. How can I live a life if I don’t have a life to live in?”

For now, Johnson is receiving help for her Airbnb from an aid fund KC Tenants created. She said it was important to use her voice to help others. The volume of evictions scheduled for Thursday, she said, was “overwhelming.”

“It makes my soul cry,” Johnson said.

Protesters with KC Tenants came armed with signs outside the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City on Thursday. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Inside the courthouse, judges attempted to hold eviction hearings, but protesters called in to disrupt and shut down proceedings being handled virtually. They read from a script, oftentimes speaking over one another.

“Tenants on the line, this is not your fault,” a voice said. “You deserve a decent home. You deserve shelter during a pandemic. You are not alone. KC Tenants has your back.”

The protesters told each judge, “You’re complicit with every eviction you hear.”

“You are making people homeless during a pandemic. You are killing people. It doesn’t have to be this way. You have a choice. End evictions. People are dying. No one should be evicted during a pandemic.”

Judge Jessica Agnelly postponed cases for a later date, saying that if disruptions continue, she would have to do the hearings in person. She ended the conference call.

Judge Mary Weir told the protesters online that the people had a right to have their cases heard. Despite disruptions, Weir set one case for trial in early December. She tried to move on with her docket, but the disruptions continued.

“Judge, we can’t hear you,” one person said. Others complained that they couldn’t hear if their names were being called.

Eventually, Weir said that because of the disruptions, no one would be allowed to appear via teleconference and that they will have to appear in person. Notices would be mailed. She too ended the conference call.

Magda Werkmeister, left, and Tiana Caldwell, members of KC Tenants, chained themselves to the doors of the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City Thursday. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

According to KC Tenants, there have been about 1,700 eviction cases since June. The group’s founder, Tara Raghuveer, said there had been 600 just since early September, when the CDC moratorium took effect.

When the COVID-19 crisis began this spring, the Jackson County Circuit Court temporarily halted evictions, but those resumed this summer. For months, tenant advocates have been calling for another moratorium amid high unemployment rates brought on by the pandemic.

Raghuveer said evicting people during a health crisis was like sentencing them to death.

“We know that there are tenants who have already been forced out of their homes and onto the streets who have gotten sick or will get sick from the coronavirus as cases continue to spike, and the CDC nationally has said that ending evictions is a matter of public health urgency,” she said.

Landlords and housing organizations have pushed back against the calls for a moratorium.

Stacey Johnson-Cosby, president of the KC Regional Housing Alliance, said the emphasis should be on providing rental assistance to keep tenants in their homes — not barring evictions if a tenant is behind on rent.

“Eviction moratoriums damage the very people they’re intended to help,” Johnson-Cosby said, adding that if people can’t pay $600 in rent now, they likely couldn’t catch up on potentially thousands in back rent when the moratorium ends.

She said the government shutting down businesses this spring caused much of the economic distress, so the government should be responsible for helping tenants cope.

“If they think that it is important to keep people in their homes, then they need to provide direct rental assistance to do so,” Johnson-Cosby said. “As it stands now, the government is basically telling me that my products must be free.”

Robert Long of Kansas City-based Landlords Inc., said the same.

“The housing providers I know are more than happy to work with a tenant who has applied for and is receiving rental assistance,” he said.

Mason Andrew Kilpatrick of KC Tenants leads protesters in a chant at the west entrance to the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City Thursday morning. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Protesters remained at the courthouse for well over an hour, but the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department detained two demonstrators in a nearby parking garage afterward.

The captain on the scene refused to answer questions and directed inquiries to the department’s public information officer, Deputy LaVanden Darks, who did not immediately return a voicemail and email requesting information.

Fellow protesters chanted “let them go” outside the courthouse doors while the two were detained.

After being released, Wilson Vance said the deputies would not say why she and the other protester were being held.

“Then we gave them our IDs, and one of them came out and they were like, ‘You’re right. You don’t need to be here. You are being unlawfully detained,’ and they let us go,” Vance said.

The Jackson County Circuit Court did not immediately provide a comment.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.