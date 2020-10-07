Stephen Colbert makes how-to-vote videos for KS, MO — and uses bread jokes in both

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert wants to help Kansans and Missourians vote ... while throwing in a bit of humor as well.

As part of his “Better Know A Ballot” series, Colbert covered Kansas and Missouri this week, detailing the steps needed for residents in each state to have their vote tallied next month.

Colbert dropped in a few state-specific one-liners, like a shout out to the “voting Jayhawks,” and observing that Kansas farmers produce enough wheat each year to make 36 billion loaves of bread.

“So basically my first month of quarantine,” Colbert said.

He stayed with the bread theme for Missouri, saying that in 1928, a company in Chillicothe was the first to sell sliced bread.

“It was a major innovation that was heralded as being the best thing since unsliced bread,” Colbert said.

Voter registration deadline in Missouri is close of business day today. In Kansas, it’s Oct. 13.

Check The Star for more information on voting in Missouri and in Kansas.