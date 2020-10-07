In Clay County, where troubles persist, an idea for new government heads to a vote

The square around the Clay County Courthouse in historic downtown Liberty remained empty earlier this year as in-person government and business activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Clay County, historically beset by political backbiting and dysfunction, will ask voters during this general election cycle to fundamentally overhaul its form of government with a new constitution.

Its current three-member commission, reform-minded advocates for a new constitution say, is a throwback to an agrarian society, an outdated form of government from a time that has long since passed by this suburban and exurban county.

“We are a first-class county in every respect, except the way that it is run,” said Kevin Graham, an attorney and Liberty council member who served on a bipartisan committee to draft a new constitution.

Among its features are expanding the three-member county commission to seven, as well as making the commission nonpartisan.

It would also put a county administrator in charge of appointing directors of several county departments currently led by voter-elected officials, like the recorder of deeds and collector. It would let citizens recall commissioners and restrict the commission’s ability to issue debt.

Advocates say the constitution would modernize county government and is designed to curtail the inclination for petty political squabbles that have besmirched Clay County’s reputation across the Kansas City metropolitan area.

“We have no regional presence, we have no statewide presence,” said Greg Canuteson, a lawyer and former Liberty mayor who also served on the constitutional committee. “We believe it’s because of the circus-like atmosphere of Clay County government.”

But not everyone in Clay County is sold, including some who pushed for a state audit of Clay County after they suspected corruption among those in charge of the current form of government.

Jason Withington, a Clay County activist who led the effort to gather more than 9,000 signatures to invite Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway to examine the Clay County Commission, said he plans to vote against the constitution.

He said by getting rid of several positions that are currently elected, voters lose a check on the power of the Clay County Commission. He adds that the proposed seven-member commission doesn’t adequately represent residents in unincorporated Clay County.

“This constitution makes a bad situation worse,” Withington said.

The question goes before voters on Nov. 3. It’s the fourth time since 2000 that voters have been asked to change Clay County government; the three previous measures have failed, most recently in 2013. Supporters hope this time will be different because this proposal is on a high-turnout presidential year ballot.

Tumultuous times in Clay County

For at least two decades Clay County government’s reputation has struggled thanks to a parade of public controversies and political infighting.

In particular, the last four years have been tumultuous. Clay County Commissioners Luann Ridgeway and Gene Owen, neither of whom are seeking another term in this year’s election, have controlled the votes and the direction of county government while presiding commissioner Jerry Nolte is often left frozen out of big decisions.

As a result, their critics say, the county is poorly run. Evidence exists in the form of soaring legal bills to outside attorneys who had to defend the county in several disputes. Those include a lawsuit brought by the sheriff, who accused the commission of cutting his department budget because of political payback and another lawsuit brought by The Star for violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law.

The county keeps losing those lawsuits and their legal bills to outside law firms have soared.

Clay County has also taken the Missouri auditor to court to limit the scope of her examination of the county’s finances and performance.

It’s an audit that citizens demanded after a series of issues surfaced, including nearly having power shut off to a county building because the electric bill hadn’t been paid, public officials tampering with county records and reckless spending.

Ridgeway last year floated the idea of reforming Clay County government. Circuit judges in Clay County ultimately appointed a 14-member committee made up of seven Democrats and seven Republicans to draft a constitution.

The specifics

The committee wanted to put a constitution proposal on a presidential year general election ballot to gain the largest turnout after previous two constitutional questions appeared on lower-turnout, off-year elections.

“We decided it was important that the majority of Clay Countians voted on it,” Canuteson said.

The current Clay County Commission has a presiding commissioner who is elected by all voters, and then one commissioner elected from the western district of the county and another from the eastern district.

The new constitution would have seven members: A presiding commissioner and then three each from the western and eastern districts. One commissioner from each district would be elected at-large.

The commissioners would not run as Democrats or Republicans, as they currently do.

“I think the nonpartisan nature of this is huge,” Graham said.

District commissioners would be paid equal to what Missouri state representatives make, which is currently about $36,000. The presiding commissioner would make an additional $12,000. All would serve four-year terms.

The commission would hire a county administrator who would be responsible for managing most of the county departments, preparing a budget and making recommendations for the county commission. A supermajority of commissioners — five of the seven commissioners — could fire the administrator.

Under the proposed constitution, the county clerk, treasurer, collector, records of deeds and public administrator would no longer be elected positions. That would leave the commissioners, the prosecutor, sheriff, auditor and assessor as the only elected positions.

Advocates for the constitution say having elected officials supervise ministerial departments like the recorder of deeds office and the collector’s office creates political fiefdoms and problems within Clay County government. They look to city governments in Clay County, where most professional department heads are appointed by a city manager.

“It’s just structural combat,” Canuteson said of the current form of county government. “What if we (cities) elected our parks and recreation director and our public works director?... There’s no incentive if you are a public official to cooperate.”

Eliminating elected offices is a point of contention to some critics of the constitution.

“I cannot support that,” Withington said. “I think elected officials like the treasurer and clerk provide a check on Clay County government.”

He points to an example: Megan Thompson, the current elected Clay County clerk, discovered documents that had signature blocks cut out of them in 2017. She reported it to the Clay County sheriff and a subsequent investigation turned up evidence that Laurie Portwood, an assistant county administrator, was involved in the record tampering.

Portwood was later entered into a two-year deferred prosecution agreement with the Missouri attorney general wherein she promised to stop tampering with official records.

“Those unelected bureaucrats are the ones causing the problems,” Withington said. “Imagine if Gene and Luann had complete control over the offices like the clerk.”

Lydia McEvoy, the Clay County collector who is running for Western Commissioner against Jon Carpenter in November, said the commission under Ridgeway and Owen already had been consolidating power away from elected offices.

An example: The commission removed the power to respond to and fulfill Missouri Sunshine Law requests from the clerk’s office. Since then, complaints about a lack of transparency from the commission abound.

“That should be someone independent from the commission,” McEvoy said. “Someone who can tell the truth and who faces the voters for what they do.”

McEvoy said that while she plans to vote against the constitution, there are elements about it she likes.

One is that it would allow citizens to recall elected county officials and circulate initiative or referendum petitions to propose or repeal most ordinances.

If voters approve the constitution, there would be a two-year transition period until it takes full effect. That means the three-member commission would remain in 2021 and 2022 before expanding to seven members in the 2022 election cycle.

What’s at stake?

For proponents of the new government, the county’s reputation and standing in the metro area is at stake in November. For too long, economic opportunities have passed Clay County by because businesspeople and residents see a chaotic government at play.

Canuteson said developers, for example, would rather do business in Jackson or Johnson counties rather than deal with Clay County.

“We’re always being publicly represented as a circus, a clown show, a train wreck,” he said.

For Withington, such a view misses the point and shows that economic development officials have influenced the constitution process without listening to what the public wanted.

“He’s the one going around telling everyone we can get a Corporate Woods, we can get a Legends in Clay County if we pass the constitution,” Withington said. “That’s not what we’re trying to change with this...we don’t care about getting a Corporate Woods or a Legends. We want to fix the problems of Clay County and move on.”

He thinks it’s going to be a tight election.

“Regardless of if it passes or fails,” Withington said, “I think it’s going to be damn close.”