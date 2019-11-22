Trump says Pompeo would run for Senate if GOP in danger of losing Kansas seat

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is mulling a run for Senate in Kansas next year.

In a live, extensive phone interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said Pompeo would “easily” win the seat being left vacant by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

“He loves the people of Kansas. If he thought that there was a chance of losing that seat, I think he would do that and he would win in a landslide because they love him in Kansas,” Trump said.

Pompeo’s office declined to comment on the president’s remarks, which come after months of speculation that he might give up his post as top diplomat to mount a Senate run.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has publicly encouraged the former Wichita congressman to run for months.

Pompeo has repeatedly downplayed his interest, but Trump’s comments ensure that the buzz will persist. Kansas has a late filing deadline of June 1.

National Republicans fear that the seat could be in danger of flipping if former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the GOP’s failed nominee for governor in 2018, captures the party’s nomination.

Pompeo’s timeline has repeatedly been pushed back, however, and has recently been complicated further by an expanding House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of his political rivals. Witness testimony has implicated Pompeo in that scheme.

Kansas has not gone for a Democratic in a Senate race since 1932 and arguably has not been competitive since 1974 when Democratic Rep. William Roy narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Bob Dole in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.

Republicans believe that their best chance to avoid a close race is to entice Pompeo, who has deep ties to the powerful Koch political network, to run.

In the meantime, the speculation about Pompeo has made difficult for the current field of candidates to gain traction or raise money. Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, who has largely self-funded her campaign, complained about the focus on Pompeo Wednesday.

“It’s time for the press to allow Mike Pompeo to do his job, and spend less time having to correct false stories. It’s also time for the news media to start covering all the Kansas 2020 Senate candidates,” Wagle said.

Trump’s comments on Fox News are a major blow to Wagle, Rep. Roger Marshall and other Kansas Republicans currently pursuing the seat.