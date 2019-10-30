Lucas bill would curb violence by barring domestic abusers from possessing firearms

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas proposed a new ordinance Wednesday intended to help police keep firearms away from those with a history of domestic violence.

The ordinance would allow police to seize firearms from domestic violence offenders or those who are the subject of restraining orders. A similar law is on the federal books. This would give local police and prosecutors more wherewithal to pursue such cases.

“No one who resorts to violence in a romantic relationship or otherwise should be able to carry a gun,” Lucas said during a morning press conference at the Rose Brooks Center, a shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Lucas and his staff drafted the ordinance in collaboration with Rose Brooks.

Annie Struby, a victim advocate at the center, said more than half of the most dangerous domestic abusers in Kansas City have access to firearms. Nationally, she said, 54 percent of mass shootings are connected to domestic violence situations. Over her 18 years at Rose Brooks, Struby said, she has seen guns play an ever-increasing role in violence against domestic partners.

“Just the presence of a weapon in an an abusive home makes it five times more likely that a woman will be killed by her abuser, and even when firearms are not fatal, they play such a dangerous role in domestic violence,” she said.

Efforts to roll back gun violence has been an early focus of Lucas’ administration. In his first month in office, he introduced and shepherded to passage two ordinances he said will help keep guns out of the hands of minors.

Both relied on state and federal statutes to make possession of handguns by minors and reckless transfer of a handgun to a minor illegal under municipal law.

Kansas City has one of the worst homicide rates of any major metropolitan area. Lucas, in his August inaugural address, set a goal to get the city “off the FBI top 10 most dangerous cities list.”