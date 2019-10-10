KC attorney sues ICE agents accused of shoving her to the ground, breaking her foot

SHARE COPY LINK

A Kansas City immigration attorney has filed a lawsuit claiming a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent engaged in excessive force when he shoved her to the ground last year, breaking her foot.

The June 26, 2018, incident was captured in the Netflix series “Living Undocumented,” which premiered earlier this month.

Andrea Martinez was accompanying her 3-year-old client, Noah, into a Kansas City ICE facility to be reunited with his mother Kenia Bautista-Mayorga, whose emergency stay had been denied, when she encountered two agents.

The federal lawsuit alleges ICE officers Everett Chase and Ronnet Sasse pushed Martinez to the ground and locked the doors to the building, preventing Martinez from accompanying Noah and Bautista-Mayorga’s partner Luis Diaz Inestroza.

“This lawsuit is about standing up to ICE, not only for myself being personally bullied, but because if I didn’t sue, ICE would just get away with it.” - Andrea Martinez @AMartinezESQ — ACLU of Missouri (@aclu_mo) October 10, 2019

Martinez suffered a fracture in her right foot, lacerations and a concussion.

A few moments later, Martinez was allowed in the facility.

Once inside, the lawsuit alleges, Martinez was denied a first aid kit after she noticed her left knee and ankle were bleeding. The lawsuit says she was illegally detained when she was locked in a conference room and that Chase illegally searched her phone.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Chase.

An ICE spokesman said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation and that a lack of comment shouldn’t be construed as stipulation to any allegations.

Bautista-Mayorga and Noah were deported to Honduras without any belongings except for the clothes they were wearing, the lawsuit said.