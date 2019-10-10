Government & Politics
Former Rep. Nancy Boyda dropping out of Kansas Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
Former Congresswoman Nancy Boyda announced Thursday that she is dropping out of the race for U.S. Senate in Kansas.
Boyda, a Democrat who represented Kansas’s 2nd congressional district for two years, said in a statement that she got into the race to heal the “bitter, toxic divide in our country.”
“I am stepping aside to pursue this calling of bringing Kansans together but this time without the constraints of a partisan campaign,” she said.
Boyda’s departure leaves Former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom, Manhattan Mayor Pro Tem Usha Reddi and retired court services officer Robert Tillman seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.
On the Republican side, former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Kansas Turnpike Authority chair and ex-Chiefs player David Lindstrom, Congressman Roger Marshall, State Senate President Susan Wagle and conservative commentator Bryan Pruitt have officially joined the campaign.
