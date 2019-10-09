Adrienne Foster joins GOP primary hoping to unseat Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids

Adrienne Foster, the former mayor of Roeland Park, has joined the Republican primary in Kansas’ Third Congressional District.

Foster, who filed her paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission last week, is the third GOP contender seeking to unseat first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. She joins Sara Hart Weir, a former CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society, and Amanda Adkins, a Cerner executive and former adviser to Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.

In announcing her campaign on Monday, Foster focused on gun rights, her opposition to abortion and fiscal conservatism.

She also noted that she is a “second generation Hispanic from the 3rd district.”

“As the daughter of legal immigrants,” she said, “I oppose porous borders and am committed to fixing our broken immigration system.”

Foster served one term as mayor of Roeland Park before becoming executive director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission under Govs. Brownback and Jeff Colyer.

During her tenure with the commission, she faced calls for her resignation over comments she made in support of then-candidate Donald Trump.

She went on to serve in the Trump administration, as Region 7 advocate for the Office of Advocacy at the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Foster earned a degree in public administration from Washburn University, and a Master’s degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She and her husband Stephen have five children.

“Kansans need a representative who will challenge, not conform to, socialists in Congress,” Foster said. “When I’m elected, I’ll fight, not accommodate, this growing extremism in Congress.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in a statement about Foster’s candidacy, said Republicans in the third district “are now saddled with three bad options in what is shaping up to be a damaging race for the nomination.”