‘We gotta impeach 45.’ Dozens attend rally and march on Plaza

Kansas City-area organizations and faith leaders gathered Saturday afternoon at Mill Creek Park to call on Congress to begin impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump

Dozens of people attended Saturday’s rally and march on the Country Club Plaza, which was organized by United We Stand KC. The group describes itself as a coalition of progressive organizations “dedicated to fighting racism, xenophobia, sexism, homophobia and economic inequality,” according to its Facebook page.

“We gotta impeach 45, and we gotta do it now,” said Terrence Wise of Stand Up KC in a speech at the event. “2020 is not close enough.”

United We Stand KC said in a statement that it’s calling for Trump to be impeached “to stop his attacks on democracy, freedom, the U.S. Constitution, immigrants, the poor, civil (rights), women, workers, and LGBTQ rights.”

Additional organizations that were set to participate in the protest included Stand Up KC, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, the Al-Inshirah Islamic Center, Sunrise Movement KC, Indivisible KC and Johnson County Move On.