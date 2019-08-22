FBI recovers ammo that went missing after Kobach left secretary of state’s office

Kris Kobach announces candidacy for U.S. Senate Kris Kobach announces his candidacy for U.S. Senate at the Riverfront Community Center in Leavenworth on Monday, July 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kris Kobach announces his candidacy for U.S. Senate at the Riverfront Community Center in Leavenworth on Monday, July 8, 2019.

The FBI dropped off 218 rounds of ammunition for a handgun at the Kansas Secretary of State’s office Thursday morning after conducting an investigation into bullets that went missing after Kris Kobach’s departure from the office.

Kobach’s GOP successor, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, requested the inquiry in July when his staff realized that there was 1,000 rounds of Winchester 9mm Luger ammunition unaccounted for. It was purchased with taxpayer funds by the office in 2017 during Kobach’s tenure.

“It didn’t seem appropriate to have ammunition unaccounted for, especially when purchased with state funds,” Schwab said in a news release Friday. “We’re grateful for the help of law enforcement to ensure the ammunition was located and returned in a timely and safe manner.”

Dixon Land, spokesman for the FBI’s Kansas City office, said the bureau presented information related to its investigation to the U.S. attorney’s office in Kansas. He declined to provide any additional details.

Kobach is now campaigning for U.S. Senate after his defeat in last year’s race for governor.

Danedri Herbert, Kobach’s spokeswoman, said that the “ammunition purchase was not made at the direction of Secretary Kobach. However, it is routine for security personnel in a government agency to be supplied ammunition to maintain their certification.”

His campaign did not immediately return phone calls about why the secretary of state’s office purchased ammunition during his tenure or why it was misplaced.

Kobach, the only secretary of state in the nation with prosecutorial power, had employed a law enforcement officer as part of his staff. The ammo was for the officer’s gun.

Schwab’s spokeswoman, Katie Koupal, said she could not comment on the purpose of employing a law enforcement official. She said that the secretary of state’s office no longer employs one and no longer uses a gun.

The ammunition recovered will be turned over to Capitol Police, Koupal said. She could not comment on what happened to the rest of the rounds, which were part of the $174 purchase made in January of 2017.

The FBI oversaw the investigation after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation referred the case to the federal agency, Koupal said.