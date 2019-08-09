Missouri’s Hartzler faces ethics complaint after tweet promoting tractor company

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler

An attorney with ties to Missouri Democrats has filed an ethics complaint against a Republican congresswoman for a social media post promoting a tractor company.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, a Missouri Republican and a member of the House Agriculture Committee, posted a photo to her official congressional Twitter account of her visit to a Case IH plant in Wisconsin.

Lindsey Simmons, a New York-based attorney, alleged in a complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics this month that Hartzler’s tweet violated congressional ethics rules because one of Hartzler’s businesses, Heartland Tractor Company, regularly sells and advertises Case IH’s products.

“To have the sole-Missourian on the House Agriculture Committee circulate a photograph of herself sitting in the cab of a Case IH tractor with the caption ‘American-made product that provides cutting edge technology & power so farmers can feed the world!’ is to send the message that such a product is Congressionally endorsed,” Simmons said in the complaint, which was shared with The Star this week after being filed Aug. 2.

Heartland Tractor promoted on its Facebook page a new tractor from Case IH as “the newest member of the family” just a day before Hartzler posted her tweet, according to Simmons’ complaint.

Case IH’s public relations team did not immediately respond to phone calls Friday.

Simmons, who now lives in New York, has previously worked for several high profile Democrats from Missouri, including former Sen. Claire McCaskill, former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster and former Rep. Ike Skelton, Hartzler’s Democratic predecessor in the 4th Congressional District.

Steve Walsh, Hartzler’s spokesman, attacked Simmons’ background as a former legal fellow for McCaskill and said Hartzler’s office was unaware of the complaint prior to a question from The Star.

“This is a politically motivated complaint from a New York-based, former Claire McCaskill attorney who clearly has partisan issues with the Congresswoman. The committee has not moved forward with any review nor has it even contacted our office. We were notified of this complaint through the media which further demonstrates the political motivation behind the individual who filed this grievance,” Walsh said in a statement.

“As a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee the Congresswoman represents a wide range of agricultural producers and has an interest in related agriculture enterprises that farmers and ranchers utilize to produce the food, fiber, and fuel for our nation,” Walsh said. “The accusation has no basis but instead is another example of political partisanship.”

Hartzler’s financial disclosure form filed with the House states that the congresswoman receives an annual income from the tractor business between $100,000 and $1 million on top of her income from her farm and other businesses. It states that Heartland Tractor Company is valued between $1 million and $5 million.

Simmons said the congresswoman would have been able to avoid any ethical pitfalls if she had instead posted the photo to her personal, campaign or business accounts.

“Of course, if Hartzler had posted her advertisement for Case IH tractors on those other accounts, she would not have reached the 21.7k followers on her Congressional account. Her personal account has 2,310 followers and her campaign account a mere 367,” Simmons said in the complaint.

She called Hartzler’s tweet “flagrant disregard for the well-established doctrine that elected officials are prohibited from using their public office for private gain.”

The Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent entity charged with evaluating misconduct allegations against lawmakers, told Simmons in a standard email response that the office commences a preliminary review of complaints if the office’s board determines there is a reasonable basis for the allegation.

The office does not comment publicly on its investigations into complaints, but it does provide public notice if it refers a matter to the House Committee on Ethics.