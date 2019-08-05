Government & Politics

Trump’s trade farm bailouts: Search and see who got what in Kansas, Missouri

A farmer drives a combine on a soybean field on one his family farm’s fields outside of Salina, Kansas, on Nov. 2, 2018.
A farmer drives a combine on a soybean field on one his family farm’s fields outside of Salina, Kansas, on Nov. 2, 2018. Christopher Smith/The New York Times

The federal government has so far sent bailout checks worth nearly $1 billion to make up for trade related losses on Kansas and Missouri farms. This database, made with data provided to the Associated Press by the United States Department of Agriculture, can be searched by name, county and commodity.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

Note: The data reflect amounts paid on local farms, even if checks were sent to out-of-state owners.

Profile Image of Leah Becerra
Leah Becerra
As a regional growth producer, Leah manages all things digital at The Kansas City Star. She’s also co-host of Deep Background, our news and politics podcast. Leah is a member of The Star’s 2018 Pulitzer finalist team for her work on “Secret Kansas.”
  Comments  