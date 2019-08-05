Government & Politics
Trump’s trade farm bailouts: Search and see who got what in Kansas, Missouri
The federal government has so far sent bailout checks worth nearly $1 billion to make up for trade related losses on Kansas and Missouri farms. This database, made with data provided to the Associated Press by the United States Department of Agriculture, can be searched by name, county and commodity.
Note: The data reflect amounts paid on local farms, even if checks were sent to out-of-state owners.
