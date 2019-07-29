‘Potential fire of corruption.’ Rep. Cleaver calls for Trump impeachment inquiry

Rep. Cleaver abandons his chair after partisan fighting over Trump’s tweets Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, abandoned his chair while presiding over the House after Republicans invoked an obscure rule to strike House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s words calling President Donald Trump's comments "racist" from the record. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, abandoned his chair while presiding over the House after Republicans invoked an obscure rule to strike House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s words calling President Donald Trump's comments "racist" from the record.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver wants to launch an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump following former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress.

Cleaver, D-Missouri, had repeatedly said that he would need to see Mueller testify before he could make up his mind about impeachment, but as of last week the eight-term congressman was still weighing the next steps.

The Missouri Democrat officially came out in favor of launching an inquiry Monday, but said he still is not ready to support articles of impeachment.

“After reading Special Counsel Mueller’s redacted report and listening to his testimony, it’s clear to me that they indicate the President committed one or more instances of obstruction of justice while in office. When looking at the evidence presented, there is obviously enough smoke to investigate the potential fire of corruption,” Cleaver said in a statement.

“Congress has a constitutional responsibility to further investigate the evidence presented by the Special Counsel. Unfortunately, and to the detriment of the country, the White House continues to stonewall any and all efforts to uncover misconduct by this President.”

Mueller’s investigation detailed 11 incidents of potential obstruction by the president, and during his testimony to Congress he made clear that his report did not exonerate Trump. At the same time, investigators did not find sufficient evidence of a conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign to bring charges.

Republicans have called for Congress to move on, but a growing chorus of Democrats has begun to call for either impeachment or at least an inquiry.

Missouri’s only other Democrat in Congress, Rep. William Lacy Clay of St. Louis, has signed onto a resolution to impeach Trump.

Cleaver emphasized that he is still not ready to support articles of impeachment at this time, but said he is “ready to use the full force of Congress to carry out subpoenas that have stalled in the courts. That means the opening of an impeachment inquiry.”

Cleaver is the 110th Democrat to back an impeachment inquiry. Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party, also supports impeachment.

Cleaver’s announcement comes a day ahead of an event in Blue Springs with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, a Trump supporter. The event will focus on agriculture policy.

The progressive group Move On had sent an email blast last week encouraging members to visit and call Cleaver’s office to urge support for impeachment.

Cleaver’s decision to back an inquiry signals a shift within the Democratic caucus and could put pressure on freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents the adjacent Kansas district, to follow.

Davids said last week that she continues to have faith in the “relevant House committees to conduct necessary oversight and uphold the rule of law.”

Cleaver said last week that he had wanted to consult with legal experts and members on the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees before determining his next steps.

“I have not come to this conclusion lightly or without careful consideration. However, no man or woman can be allowed to stand above the law. The day that happens is the day we fall from democracy to despotism,” he said.

Despite his hesitance to back impeachment, Cleaver suggested in an interview with The Star last week that “if Barack Obama was playing toesies with Putin, we’d have an avalanche of criticism and articles of impeachment.”