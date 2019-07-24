Kobach border wall group announces event featuring Donald Trump Jr., Steve Bannon

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach File photo

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will join Donald Trump, Jr., Steve Bannon and an assortment of conservative activists later this week at an event sponsored by a nonprofit that hopes to erect barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The lineup of speakers at the “Symposium at the Wall” in Sunland Park, New Mexico, was announced Wednesday by We Build the Wall.

Kobach, who announced earlier this month that he was running for U.S. Senate in Kansas, sits on the board of We Build the Wall and also has a paid position as general counsel.

As it seeks a wall at the southern border, We Build the Wall has tangled with all levels of government — including city officials in Sunland Park.

On Wednesday, the Florida attorney general’s office confirmed to The Star that its investigation into We Build the Wall is still ongoing.

Joining Kobach at the symposium is Trump Jr., who held fundraisers for Kobach during his 2018 campaign for governor and helped facilitate the initial connection between Kobach and his dad, President Donald Trump.

Also on the list of announced attendees is Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist to President Trump; Mike Cernovich, a conservative conspiracy theorist who most notably pushed the false Pizzagate conspiracy in 2016 alleging prominent Democrats were involved in a child-sex ring; Congressman Louis Gohmert of Texas; and former Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin David Clarke.

McClatchy’s Bryan Lowry and The Eagle’s Jon Shorman contributed to this story.