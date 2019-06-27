To protect state contracting process, Missouri auditor urges governor to reject bill

Nicole Galloway speaks to The Kansas City Star editorial board Nicole Galloway speaks to The Kansas City Star editorial board about her qualifications to be re-elected as Missouri State Auditor. She also discusses opponent Saundra McDowell. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nicole Galloway speaks to The Kansas City Star editorial board about her qualifications to be re-elected as Missouri State Auditor. She also discusses opponent Saundra McDowell.

State auditor Nicole Galloway has called on Gov. Mike Parson to take protective steps to ensure fairness in state contracts, in light of a “culture of corruption” in Jefferson City.

Galloway, a Democrat, is expected to run for governor and has recently come out strongly against Parson’s approval of a bill that would ban abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for rape or incest. Parson, a Republican, has already announced he will be running for re-election.

In a letter to Parson Thursday, Galloway cited recent reporting by The Star to illustrate “the reality of dark money’s influence on state government.” The Star found that a bill changing Title IX, the law barring discrimination in higher education on the basis of sex, was drafted by a lobbyist whose son was expelled through the process.

To push the legislation, the lobbyist went on to form what is known as a “dark money” group, because its donors do not have to be disclosed.

“I recall you stating at the conclusion of your State of the State Address that, ‘If it is to be, it is up to us,’” Galloway said in her letter. “...We can only do that by ridding the shadow of dark money and its corrupting influence on state government. I hope you will join me in this effort, because it is up to us.”

Galloway urged Parson to reject a bill reducing the number of state solicitations for bids required to be publicly advertised. The measure would also require that solicitations be advertised only if a contract is worth more than $100,000.

“Perhaps most concerning, slipped in was a provision for ‘the use of shortlisting’ of contract proposals with no parameters for when shortlisting should be considered, making its potential use discretionary to all state contracts,” Galloway stated in the letter.

Shortlisting is the practice where only certain contractors are asked to submit bids.

“The use of shortlisting” was added to the House bill once it hit the Senate floor the day before the legislative session ended. The bill passed unanimously in the state Senate and had bipartisan support in the House, 111-28.

In the debate prior to the House vote, one state representative raised concerns about the Senate changes to competitive bidding, noting the ongoing corruption scandal in St. Louis County. County Executive Steve Stenger was indicted, and eventually pleaded guilty to paying back political donors with county contracts.

Bill sponsor state Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, said during debate that the changes to bidding process were made to keep up with inflation. ‘Shortlisting’ was not mentioned.

“As long as the administration has had this kind of discretion, there have been thresholds in which they didn’t want to engage in a lengthy, formal bidding process,” state Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, said on the House floor. “It just doesn’t make sense.”

Parson has until July 14 to veto or approve the bill. A request for comment from the governor’s office was not immediately returned.

Galloway also asked Parson to consider issuing executive orders to establish “greater integrity” in Missouri’s contracting process. Prior to Parson’s predecessor, Eric Greitens, governors issued orders requiring disclosure of offshore services by vendors, certification that employees were legal citizens and percentage targets for minority- or women-owned businesses.

She cited her legislation, which would require anyone entering a state contract worth more than $5,000 to disclose payments greater than $500 to “dark money” groups.