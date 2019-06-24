Clay County treasurer, former school teacher dies after battling cancer

Ted Graves Proventus Consulting

Ted Graves, who was serving his second term as Clay County treasurer, died Monday morning after a short battle against what was described as an aggressive form of cancer. He was 57.

Graves, a Republican who first reached office as treasurer in 2012 after retiring as a school teacher, died peacefully while surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from Clay County. Graves was also an assistant track coach at William Jewell University.

As treasurer, Graves was responsible for managing the county’s bank accounts and investments.

“The sudden loss of one of our community’s most admired leaders immediately brings to light the indelible mark that Ted left on our community,” said the statement from Clay County. “He was a dedicated public servant who not only made tremendous contributions through his role as Treasurer but also in countless ways throughout his civic, professional and family life.”

The Clay County Commission will appoint an interim treasurer and the governor will then appoint a replacement to fill out the remainder of Graves’ term, which was up for election in 2020.