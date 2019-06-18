Hawley’s bill requires audits for Facebook, other sites to prove no political bias

Sen. Hawley grills Google executives about consumer privacy Sen. Josh Hawley questioned Google executives about consumer privacy during a hearing held on March 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sen. Josh Hawley questioned Google executives about consumer privacy during a hearing held on March 12, 2019.

Sen. Josh Hawley will introduce sweeping legislation Wednesday morning that would eliminate legal protections for Facebook and other major sites unless they agree to federal audits to prove they aren’t politically biased.

The Missouri Republican’s bill would make major changes to the 1996 law that enables internet companies, such as YouTube and Twitter, to host user-generated content without becoming legally liable in the way that newspapers and broadcasters are for the content they carry.

Hawley’s bill would eliminate immunity from libel suits and other actions that the companies currently enjoy unless they agree to regular external audits by the Federal Trade Commission that prove by clear and convincing evidence that their content removal practices are politically neutral.





Even before its formal introduction, the bill has generated a backlash in Washington from the tech industry and free market groups.

The legislation comes as social media platforms have taken steps to reduce extremist content, which has triggered accusations of political bias. Last month, for example, Facebook removed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, rightwing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Hawley has repeatedly called on tech companies to disclose their methodology for determining what users to remove. “There’s a growing list of evidence that shows big tech companies making editorial decisions to censor viewpoints they disagree with,” Hawley said in a statement.

“Even worse, the entire process is shrouded in secrecy because these companies refuse to make their protocols public. This legislation simply states that if the tech giants want to keep their government-granted immunity, they must bring transparency and accountability to their editorial processes and prove that they don’t discriminate.”

The perceived anti-conservative bias of tech companies was the focus of Hawley’s appearance at the American Conservative Union’s CPAC conference earlier this year.

Hawley has crafted his legislation to only apply to sites that reach a user or revenue threshold, a move that is intended to alleviate concerns about the potential impact to small start-ups.

The measure would apply to sites that have either more than 30 million active monthly users in the U.S., more than 300 million active users worldwide or more than $500 million in annual global revenue— a threshold that would capture some of the most recognizable brands on the internet, such as Google and Facebook.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which has been the guiding law of the internet since 1996, states no provider of an “interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher of speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

That protection allowed Facebook and other social media companies to grow into businesses worth billions by ensuring the companies would not be responsible for users’ behavior.

Hawley blasted Section 230 as “a sweetheart deal that no other industry enjoys: complete exemption from traditional publisher liability in exchange for providing a forum free of political censorship.”

But the law also gives these companies the power to restrict access to material considered “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.”

Michael Beckerman, president and CEO of the Internet Association, a lobbying group that represents Google and other tech companies, emphasized that contrary to Hawley’s interpretation the current law “allows online companies to moderate and remove content that no reasonable person wants online—including content that could have a ‘political viewpoint.’”

Hawley’s bill would require large sites to receive certification from the FTC that they do not monitor content in a way that is politically biased in order to receive the protections of Section 230. Critics say this will force social media sites to allow hate speech to run rampant.

“This bill forces platforms to make an impossible choice: either host reprehensible, but First Amendment protected speech, or lose legal protections that allow them to moderate illegal content like human trafficking and violent extremism. That shouldn’t be a tradeoff,” Beckerman said.

Carl Szabo, general counsel for NetChoice, another tech industry group, said the bill would turn popular sites into hubs for extremism.

“Sen. Hawley’s bill creates an internet where content from the KKK would display alongside our family photos and cat videos,” Szabo said.

Hawley’s push to have the Federal Trade Commission certify whether sites are politically neutral has run afoul of Americans for Prosperity, the main arm of the Wichita-based billionaire Koch family’s political network.

“Senator Hawley’s misguided legislation sets the table for stricter government control over free expression online. Eroding the crucial protections that exist under Section 230 creates a scenario where government has the ability to police your speech and determine what you can or cannot say online,” said AFP policy analyst Bill Easley.

Hawley had attended a Koch-sponsored policy seminar early in his Senate campaign and AFP spent roughly $4 million on ads targeting then-Sen. Claire McCaskill in her showdown with Hawley. The condemnation of Hawley’s bill comes as AFP is signaling a greater openness to working with Democrats in the face of some policy disagreements with Republicans.

“This bill would punish success in the next generation of innovative startups and prevent them from achieving their full potential. Lawmakers should reject this legislation,” Easley said.