Protestors oppose jail screening that forces female attorneys to remove bra

Women attorneys protest Wednesday at the Jackson County Courthouse against jail security policy requiring removal of underwire bras.

Chanting “We need support!” and carrying signs like “My underwire bra is no threat and neither am I,” about 75 women attorneys took to the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse Wednesday to assail a new security policy that prevents those wearing underwire bras from meeting face-to-face with clients in the county jail.





Their choice, they say, is to either remove their bras or have non-contact visits with their clients, via phone and separated by a window, which they call discriminatory because male attorneys are not affected.

Attorneys Laurie Snell and Molly Hastings, two of the organizers, said they were in disbelief that they were talking about their bras in public.





“It’s almost like, what century are we in?” Snell said. “The policy needs to change. “It’s sexist, it’s unnecessary and we’re begging them to work with us to find another way to let us in and let us see our clients and still keep the jail safe.”





But after a 90 minute meeting with county legislators later that afternoon, the two sides were no closer to finding a solution that would ensure jail security without restricting female defense lawyers direct access to their clients without changing their wardrobes.

“It disturbs me just a little bit that it doesn’t appear that the sheriff’s office is interested in any compromise, period,” legislator Charlie Franklin said.

Not entirely true, Sheriff Darryl Forte’ told a reporter after he agreed to meet privately with the attorneys to find a solution before someone in the jail files a costly lawsuit alleging that their rights were violated because their female attorney was denied access because of her underwear.

Jail officials say the rule is justified because underwire bras can hold sharp objects and other dangerous contraband. The county legislature is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to hear from Sheriff Darryl Forte and corrections department director Diana Turner regarding the screening policy.

The protest was originally planned to take place in front of the Jackson County jail, but was moved to the courthouse for fear that jail officials would lock the facility down down, said attorney Molly Hastings, another organizer.

“Out of respect to (our clients), which this is about, we moved the protest in front of the courthouse,” Hastings said.

Some attorneys from Kansas came to support the Missouri attorneys. One, Topeka public defender Meryl Carver-Allmond, said she decided to come because there wasn’t a female in her office who hadn’t been questioned before going into a jail.

Seventy four defense attorneys signed a letter protesting the screening systems last week. The letter said the systems are denying jail inmates “meaningful access” to legal representation.

“We’re not the problem,” Snell said. “We want safety. We want security. But it can easily be safe and secure with us going in there to see our clients without the implementation that they’re proposing.”