Hundreds of USDA jobs headed to KC after ‘united effort’ by Kansas and Missouri

The USDA will relocate two of its research agencies from Washington to Kansas City, a move Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has said will bring the agency closer to farmers. AP Photo

Hundreds of federal jobs are headed to the Kansas City area after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans Thursday to relocate two research agencies to the region.

A two-state proposal from Kansas and Missouri beat out 135 other bids to become new headquarters of the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture, two of the USDA’s principal research agencies.

It’s a major win for policymakers in both states who worked closely on a collaborative bid, a sign that the long-term border tensions on economic development may be easing.

“It was a united effort, so that really helped,” Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, the Senate Agriculture chairman, said earlier in the week before the USDA officially selected Kansas City over other finalists, North Carolina and Indiana.

“I am committed to ensuring we continue to support and strengthen the research mission that our US producers rely on. Kansas City is an obvious choice, as many other USDA agencies in the area partner closely with stakeholders,” Roberts said in a statement Thursday.

The actual site for the relocation—and which side of the state line it will be—is unclear at this point.

Sources say several spots may be in play. On the Missouri side, office buildings in the greater downtown area were explored, including City Center Square; a Quality Hill building at 8th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where State Street operates; sublease space at Shook, Hardy & Bacon’s offices near Crown Center, as well as offices in Crown Center itself.

In Kansas, the Sprint Campus and an office building at Lenexa’s Renner Ridge Corporate Center are in consideration. The site of the proposed American Royal complex in Wyandotte County was offered up, but the USDA signaled a preference for existing office space.

Tim Cowden, chief executive of the Kansas City Area Development Council, described the research agencies as the “crown jewels” of the USDA. The agencies were coveted by competing jurisdictions for the high paying jobs that would come with relocation.





“If I’m a farmer in Livingston County or a rancher in Miami County, I’m thrilled today because the agencies that have a direct impact on my livelihood are going to be located somewhere in the 435 loop, not in the Beltway in Washington D.C.,” Cowden said.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue met with Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, at USDA headquarters the day before Kansas City’s selection was officially announced.

“I’m thrilled that USDA has selected Kansas City to house these critical research agencies,” Moran said in a statement. “The animal health corridor, stretching from Manhattan, Kansas to Columbia, Missouri, is the largest concentration of animal health companies in the world.... and today’s decision further bolsters Kansas City’s status as a national leader in the ag industry.”

Perdue also had phone calls with Roberts, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ahead of Thursday’s announcement. Both governors were strong proponents of the move.

A letter from lawmakers in support of the bid touted Kansas City’s proximity to multiple land grant universities, the number of animal health companies in the region and the $1.5 billion renovation plan for Kansas City International Airport.

Joe Reardon, president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, said the move to the heartland makes sense for the agency.



“Not only does this mean hundreds of jobs coming to our area, the USDA will also be able to take advantage of the region’s highly skilled workforce, top-notch universities, central location, and excellent quality of life,” Reardon said.







Other factors believed to have tipped the balance n Kansas City’s favor included the region’s relative affordability both compared to the agencies current home of Washington, D.C., and to Raleigh, North Carolina, another finalist for the relocation.





Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, quipped last week that “for $2,000 a month in Kansas City, you’ve got a mansion. You’ve got a baby mansion in Kansas City.”

Cowden credited the cooperation of federal, state and local officials in the region. Both Kelly and Parson made presentations to the USDA and supported the idea of the USDA research facilities coming to the region.

“Each one of our governors, Governor Parson and Governor Kelly were clear in stating regardless of where you locate, we want you in the Kansas City area first and foremost,” Cowden said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has framed the relocation to the heartland as a way for the department to work more closely with farmers, but the plan is controversial in Washington where critics say the moves will hinder collaboration with other federal agencies and force long-time employees to uproot their families.





Employees at both agencies have voted to unionize in protest of the relocation plans and some senior researchers have said they will quit their jobs rather than move.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said she was concerned about the potential loss of expertise at the agencies.

The Union of Concerned Scientists, a national science advocacy group, has repeatedly warned that moving the agencies out of Washington will weaken agricultural research and negatively affect farmers in the long run.

“The Trump administration’s reality TV-style contest to relocate USDA research agencies makes a mockery of food and agricultural research. The White House continually touts its support for farmers, ranchers and rural economies, but has worked to systematically dismantle evidence-based research and programs that serve those very constituents,” the organization said in March when finalists were announced.

House Democrats are pursuing legislation to block the move, but Cleaver and other Kansas City area Democrats have been vocal supporters of the relocation.

The two agencies employ a combined 700 people. NIFA has a mission to invest in agriculture research and boasts a budget of roughly $1.5 billion, much of which is doled out to universities.

ERS has a mission to anticipate trends in food, the environment and the economy to enhance agriculture policy decisions. Both agencies have average salaries of more than $100,000.

“It is always positive when our government can operate outside of Washington and closer to the people it serves, and I am certain that the decision to relocate NIFA and ERS to Kansas City is a good one,” Moran said. “I look forward to helping welcome these USDA agencies and employees to Kansas City.”

Cowden said the employees and their families would be “warmly welcomed in the crown jewel of the heartland, Kansas City.”

“We can’t wait to sit down and talk to them about opportunities here,” he said.