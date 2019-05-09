Missouri House GOP moves to reinstate in-state college tuition ban for Dreamers

In September, DACA supporters in Kansas City protested President Trump’s executive action ending the Obama-era program at the J.C. Nichols fountain. kmyers@kcstar.com

Missouri House Republicans voted Thursday to reject a higher education funding bill in order to reinstate a ban on in-state college tuition for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

The 110-43 party-line vote comes with a day left before the legislature is required to send Gov. Mike Parson a state budget for approval. The move was intended to trigger negotiations with the Missouri Senate to put the tuition ban back in the bill.

“We are just saying that publicly funded universities may not use state appropriated dollars to (offer ins-state tuition),” House Budget Chair Cody Smith said.

Since 2015, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States at a young age and protected under DACA (Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals), also known as Dreamers, have had to pay international tuition rates to attend Missouri schools. But on Tuesday a House-Senate conference committee came to a compromise: strip the ban out of the funding bill and allow state schools to decide what rates to charge. The deal also retained a prohibition on scholarships to DACA students.

However, after press reports and premature celebration by advocates, Missouri House Republicans, along with other anti-immigration groups, mobilized in opposition.

On Wednesday, lawmakers received an email blast from United for Missouri, a nonprofit advocating for limited government that is run by former House Speaker Carl Bearden. The group urged reinstatement of the ban and warned that their votes on the budget bill would be graded on its legislative scorecard.

The move was “heart-breaking” for DACA students, many of whom have lived and paid taxes in Missouri for more than a decade, multiple Democrats said. One immigration advocacy group estimates 7,542 DACA-eligible immigrants live in Missouri.

Some House Republicans said offering in-state tuition to DACA students amounted to disenfranchising Missouri citizens. Though some expressed sympathy, they encouraged the young immigrants to rely on private donations or to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.





“It’s so much better when you work hard for it,” state Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, said, of a college education. “...I wish everybody could have the same opportunity but the world is not like that.”

The higher education budget bill includes increases in funding for all Missouri’s public colleges, after years of heavy cuts.