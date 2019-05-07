Missouri auditor: AG must decide if 1st Amendment can be used to redact public records

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway File Photo

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has formally requested the attorney general’s office determine whether Gov. Mike Parson’s use of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to withhold records from public disclosure violates the Sunshine Law.

Galloway, a Democrat, sent her request to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, Tuesday morning. In it she makes clear that she believes Parson, a Republican, is wrong to redact information from public records on the basis of the First Amendment.

“Government should not be in the business of finding ways to hide information from taxpayers, but time and again, we have seen continued efforts to do just that,” Galloway said in a statement.

The First Amendment protects freedoms of speech, religion, assembly, the press, and the right to petition.

The governor’s office has cited the amendment seven times in recent months to redact telephone numbers, addresses and email addresses of private citizens who have reached out to the governor’s office.

Parson’s spokesman has argued that this is a free speech issue, in that constituents would not reach out to their elected officials if they believed their personal information might become public. He also noted that the office has previously redacted the same information without citing the First Amendment.

Galloway, who says in her request that her office does not redact this information from records, argues that Parson’s policy “provides greater protections to those lobbying or conducting business with the government entity than is given to individuals who are referenced in arrest and incident report records.”





“While this office does not believe that the First Amendment exception is a valid exception under Missouri law,” Galloway wrote, “it requests the opinion of the Attorney General to ensure that it is properly complying with the law.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chris Nuelle, Schmitt’s spokesman, said the attorney general’s office is reviewing Galloway’s request and deciding on further steps.

“The Attorney General is dedicated to protecting, defending, and enforcing the Sunshine Law,” Nuelle said in an email to The Star, “and he works every day to ensure transparency at all levels of government.”