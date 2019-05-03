Medicaid expansion supporters block Kansas budget to pressure Republican leaders

Kansas lawmakers debate the state budget Friday. Medicaid expansion supporters had vowed to try to block its passage. The Wichita Eagle

Kansas lawmakers have blocked passage of the state budget to pressure Republican leaders into advancing Medicaid expansion.

The House voted 63-61 to send the $7.7 billion budget proposal back for more negotiation.

The decision — made with the minimum number of votes required — effectively prolongs the session as some lawmakers attempt to wrap it up.

Medicaid expansion is among Gov. Laura Kelly’s top priorities and Friday’s vote keeps hope alive that the Legislature may approve it this year. The House has passed expansion but the Senate hasn’t voted on it this year.

The House action came two days after senators tried and failed to advance expansion closer to a debate.

“Hopefully this creates a window for them to continue pushing. If we can continue pushing, there’s several options,” Rep. Brett Parker, D-Overland Park, said.

Those options could include passing additional expansion legislation or including expansion in the budget plan.

If Kansas increases eligibility in Medicaid, which provides health coverage to low-income individuals and individuals with disabilities, the federal government would pay for 90 percent of the cost. That would extend coverage to people earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that’s $35,535 a year.

The state’s share of the cost of expansion has been estimated at somewhere between $34 million and $47 million a year.

“Our friends, families and neighbors need Medicaid expansion. Not only is it sound policy, it is the right thing to do,” Kelly said in a column Friday urging readers to contact Senate Republican leaders and demand an expansion vote.

The House vote throws the overall budget bill into doubt.

The bill would leave Kansas with a surplus of about $550 million next year, according to projections.

The budget adds millions to help the state’s troubled prison system. It includes additional funding to strengthen the child welfare system, which has been rocked by child deaths and embarrassing failures. And it provides pay increases for state employees.

Republicans say the budget plan could now come back different than before.

“This one here, I guarantee, will change again,” said House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita.

“Sending this back to conference is not going to make this bill better,” said Rep. Troy Waymaster, a Bunker Hill Republican who chairs the House budget committee.