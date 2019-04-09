Government & Politics

‘We can’t confirm him,’ Pat Roberts warns of potential Kobach nomination for DHS

Kris Kobach’s career-making immigration cases

Before becoming a statewide elected official, Kris Kobach made a career out of defending cities across the country with controversial immigration ordinances. By
Up Next
Before becoming a statewide elected official, Kris Kobach made a career out of defending cities across the country with controversial immigration ordinances. By
WASHINGTON

One of the GOP senators from Kris Kobach’s home state said Tuesday that the Senate would not be able to confirm the Kansas Republican if President Donald Trump tapped him for a cabinet post.

Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state, has been mentioned as a potential candidate for an array of immigration-related positions after President Donald Trump pulled his nominee for the director of Immigration Customs Enforcement and announced the departure of his secretary of Homeland Security.

But Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, doesn’t believe the Republican-controlled Senate could confirm his fellow Kansan, who has gained national notoriety for championing stronger restrictions on immigration.

“Don’t go there. We can’t confirm him,” Roberts whispered to The Kansas City Star when asked about Kobach Tuesday on his way into a Senate vote.

“I never said that to you,” Roberts added despite the fact that another reporter was present and The Star had not agreed to an off record conversation.

Kobach is considering running for Roberts’ Senate seat in 2020 after the senator announced his plans to retire at the end of his current term and met with Roberts in Washington in February.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Bryan Lowry

Bryan Lowry covers Kansas and Missouri politics as Washington correspondent for The Kansas City Star. He previously served as Kansas statehouse correspondent for The Wichita Eagle and as The Star’s lead political reporter. Lowry contributed to The Star’s investigation into government secrecy that was a finalist for The Pulitzer Prize.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  

Read Next

US forces: 3 US troops killed, Afghan contractor wounded

National & International

US forces: 3 US troops killed, Afghan contractor wounded

By RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

US forces: 3 American soldiers killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan on Monday; Afghan contractor wounded.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE GOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service