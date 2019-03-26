Lee’s Summit state representative in critical condition after car crash

State Rep. Rebecca Roeber of Lee’s Summit is in critical condition after a car accident Monday in Morgan County, authorities said.
Roeber, 60, was injured in a two-car collision around noon on US-50 near Syracuse in Morgan County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Roeber was driving westbound when she crossed the center line and hit a car headed eastbound. The driver, Richard Clark, 58, of Kansas City, sustained minor injuries, while Roeber’s injuries were described as serious. Both were taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.
A University Hospital spokeswoman confirmed Roeber’s condition to be “critical,” Tuesday morning.
Roeber, a Republican, was elected in 2014 to the Missouri House of Representatives and serves part of Jackson County, according to a biography on the House website. She taught in the Raytown School District for 17 years before becoming a state representative. Her and husband have two children and one grandchild.
