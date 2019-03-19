Trump’s border wall could mean funding delays for Missouri Air National Guard project

An upgrade to the Missouri Air National Guard’s facilities in St. Joseph is among the military construction projects that could see millions of federal dollars delayed for President Donald Trump’s border wall.
The Department of Defense submitted to Congress Monday a list of projects at risk of losing funding because of the president’s national emergency declaration.
The list includes $291 million for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new facility in St. Louis, a top priority for the Missouri delegation. The project had previously been identified as vulnerable on a list assembled by Democratic staffers last month.
The official Department of Defense list also includes projects not been mentioned before, such as $10 million for Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph.
The Missouri Air National Guard controls a wing of the airport, which is operated jointly with the city of St. Joseph. The money was intended for a new guard communications facility. The Missouri Air National Guard said it could not comment on a pending budget decision.
A project’s inclusion on the list doesn’t necessarily mean that funds will be diverted. The document from the Department of Defense states that if its full budget request for the 2020 fiscal year is met, none of the listed projects will be delayed.
Rep. Sam Graves’ staff did not respond to questions about the potential impact to the airport, which is located in the Missouri Republican’s district. The state’s two GOP senators, Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, did not immediately comment.
Blunt sits on the Appropriations Committee and opposed Trump’s declaration. He has previously said that he’s watching closely to see whether the NGA facility in St. Louis is affected by the declaration.
The NGA, an agency within the Department of Defense, analyzes satellite and drone imagery. “It’s a top security priority. I hope we don’t have any interruption at all,” Blunt said last month.
