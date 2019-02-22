Justus remains on fundraising roll, Lucas with most cash as mayoral primary approaches

Jolie Justus continued out-raise her opponents while Quinton Lucas has the most money on hand as 11 candidates enter the crucial final stretch to the Kansas City mayoral primary on April 2.
Justus, a 4th District council member, raised $115,920 during the period between New Year’s Day and Feb. 16, according to new filings with the Missouri Ethics Commission. That brings her overall fundraising for the 2019 election cycle to $526,019. The next biggest fundraiser is Steve Miller, a construction attorney making his first bid for political office, who has collected $443,911.
Candidates were required to file reports on Thursday, 40 days ahead of the non-partisan primary, which will winnow the field to two finalists for the June 18 general election.
Lucas, a 3rd District at-large council member, had the most cash in the bank — $264,793 — as of Feb. 16, positioning him to spend heavily in the last days of the race. His advantage is due in part to restrained spending: just $43,835 so far this election cycle.
By comparison, 6th District at-large council member Scott Taylor has paid out $304,453 during the same period, making him the biggest spender.
Campaign contributions are not an indication of popularity among voters. But they can provide a glimpse into who donors regard as the best bet to advance to the general election. They can also indicate which individuals, companies or industries hope to wield influence with the next mayor.
Justus’s fundraising has benefited from contributions from lawyers, developers and business executives.
After Justus, Crossroads businessman Phil Glynn raised the most money during the most recent reporting period with $62,099 so far in 2019. Glynn, making his first bid for elected office, has collected $237,730 this election cycle.
Jermaine Reed, 3rd District council member, has raised $144,395 this election cycle and has $87,532 to spend. Scott Wagner, mayor pro tem, has collected $138,648 and has $29,313 on hand. Alissa Canady, 5th District council member, has raised $65,729 with $30,722 available. Businessman Henry Klein, who just recently entered the race, has raised $3,122.
Vincent Lee’s campaign committee filed a limited activity report, meaning he didn’t raise or spend enough money to trigger reporting requirements.
Clay Chastain, who lives in Virginia and typically has relied on trying to get free press in his various political pursuits, has not formed a campaign committee.
The next round of campaign finance filings are due eight days before the primary.
