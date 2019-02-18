Kansas lawmaker fighting cancer will resign from House

Kansas State Rep. Greg Lewis, in a battle for his life against a cancerous brain tumor, announced Monday he is resigning from the Kansas House of Representatives.
“Many are the plans of a man’s heart,” he said, speaking before the House with his wife, Susan, and son, Joshua at his side, “but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.”
The fourth-generation cattle rancher from St. John was elected as a Republican to serve the 113th District in November 2016. St. John is located in Stafford County, west of Hutchinson.
“It has become clearly apparent to me that I cannot represent and serve . . . the people of my district at the level they so deserve,” Lewis said. “Therefore I am tendering my resignation . . . effective Friday.”
Lewis said he learned of his cancer while visiting his son in Kansas City on Christmas Eve, when he suddenly had vision problems and felt unstable. Since then, he said, he has had three craniotomy surgeries and is undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.
“I know this tumor cannot defeat my God or his plan of salvation for me and you,” he said.
Lewis thanked the members of the House and visitors for the chance to have served with them, and for many cards, emails, phone calls and prayers.
He offered this advice:
“Enjoy each day, enjoy your family, your friends, your fellow legislators, but do not take yourself too seriously.”
