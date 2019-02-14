New KC budget: Police, fire still get big boosts but neighborhoods also bolstered

Public safety spending still dominates City Hall’s budget, but Kansas City’s financial blueprint for next year also adds new funding for neighborhoods, health and other city services.
Mayor Sly James and City Manager Troy Schulte released their annual budget proposal Thursday for the fiscal year that begins May 1, predicting revenue growth of 4.1 percent over the current year.
Overall city spending would grow 3.6 percent. Spending on general government activities — all the city’s services outside the aviation and water departments — is projected to grow 4.4 percent to $1.12 billion.
To make ends meet, James and Schulte propose using $9 million from the city’s reserve fund, a move they call “manageable in the short run and but unsustainable in the long term.”
Public safety spending (police, fire, ambulance), which accounts for more than 75 percent of the city’s general operating budget would grow $21.2 million, or 4.7 percent, under the proposal. The plan adds $26.1 million to all other city services, except aviation and water, which are funded by user fees.
Kansas City police would receive $7.3 million, or a 2.9 percent boost, to cover wage and benefit hikes, pension and health insurance increases, equipment maintenance and other priorities. The budget does not call for any additional police officers.
The Kansas City Fire Department would get a 7.6 percent hike. About half of the $13.3 million would cover rising wage, benefit and pension costs. The budget proposes adding 21 positions, including 15 firefighters and three communication specialists.
The last two budgets (2018 and 2019) called for increased spending on public safety, as the city grappled with a spike in homicides. It left little to no new money for other city departments. The picture this year is somewhat different.
Neighborhoods and Housing Services — one of the smaller portions of the overall budget — will get another 8.4 percent to curb illegal dumping and improve trash collection.
Included in that budget, which totals $59.4 million, is $10 million to pay debt on the city’s dangerous building demolition program. It also proposes another $3 million to continue that work.
Two new staffers will be added to enforce ordinances against dumping trash. Another previously eliminated post to coordinate neighborhood cleanups will be restored.
Transportation priorities will get a 5.1 percent boost for bus and streetcar operations.
Street repair, repainting and preservation will receive an additional $24 million, raised through revenue from the city’s general obligation bond package. .
Now, it’s time for council members to get to work on the budget. They’ll introduce ordinances next week that mirror Schulte and James’ proposal and debate them for about a month. The final budget will be adopted in late March.
In the meantime, the city is taking public feedback on the budget proposal. Residents are invited to comment on the budget at public hearings on the following dates:
▪ Tuesday Feb. 19, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center multipurpose room, 4201 E 63rd St.
▪ Thursday Feb. 21, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Kansas City Police Department headquarters community room, 1125 Locust St.
▪ Saturday Feb. 23, 9 to 11 a.m. at the RB Doolin Center board room, 1856 NE 46th St.
▪ Saturday March 2, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Gregg/Klice Community Center multipurpose room, 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way
