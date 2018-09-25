Merriam council OKs smaller outdoor pool. Angry crowd boos councilman’s pep talk

A divided Merriam City Council has approved a new community center design with a smaller outdoor pool, despite a crowd’s pleas at City Hall to pause and reconsider the project.
Critics vowed Monday night to continue a petition drive in hopes of stopping the planned demolition of the existing outdoor pool, which could begin in early October.
Some people said that this summer’s community center debate has served to divide, rather than unite, the community.
Following an intense three-hour discussion Monday, the council voted 5-3 in favor of the proposed design for a new center, plus indoor and outdoor pools, in Vavra Park, to be built on the site of the existing summer pool that many residents cherish. Those voting in favor of the new design were Chris Evans Hands, Nancy Hupp, Scott Diebold, Robert Weems and Brian Knaff. Those voting against were David Neal, Bob Pape and Al Frisby.
More than 100 people packed the city council chambers. Some were very supportive of the design and said the new indoor pool with therapy area for seniors, plus gymnasium, fitness center and other features will be major enhancements for Merriam.
“I’m asking you to affirm,” Todd Boyer, a former City Councilman, urged the council, saying the new design reflects “a community center for the entire community.”
But the majority in the audience argued that the land allocated for a large outdoor courtyard, plus the emphasis on the indoor pool, takes away too much space from outdoor aquatics.
This is not just about a swimming pool, they said. It’s about trust in government and the perception that promises were broken when voters approved a tax increase last year to help pay for the $30 million community center. Opponents said they were promised “new and improved,” with a lazy river and slides and other features outdoors, and now all those things have been moved indoors.
“We no longer believe what we’re being told,” resident Sam Matier told the council, warning them that this will be remembered at the next election. “Do the right thing and send this back for review.”
Diebold assured the crowd, “We are listening,” although he was booed when he said he thought the new community center will be a tremendous asset for the city.
In September 2017, Merriam voters overwhelmingly approved a 10-year, quarter-cent sales tax to help pay for a $30 million community center in Vavra Park, between Ikea Way and Slater Street and east of Interstate 35. The tax started in January, but 80 percent of it is paid by out-of-towners who shop in Merriam.
The new facility will have an indoor track, full-size gym, fitness center, classroom and community spaces, party rooms, art gallery and large courtyard.
Most critics say they realize the city can’t keep the existing 50-meter pool. The new outdoor pool would have a children’s area and eight lanes of 25-meters, which is slightly larger than an original six-lane, 25-yard concept design.
Critics say the new pool laps are still too constrained, and they believe the diving area is too small and encroaches too much on the swim lanes. They also lament the loss of the 3-meter diving board.
Councilman David Neal sided with opponents and complained that residents didn’t get to see the center design until July 9, when they got what he perceived as a “postage stamp” outdoor pool. He said since then the design has been rammed through without sufficient public input. He argued that if the courtyard could be reduced, it could free up space for more outdoor swimming. and a separate diving well.
City Administrator Chris Engel strenuously pushed back on that assertion, arguing there’s been lots of community input, and the end result will be a great project.
“It’s uniquely Merriam, and it’s just right,” he said.
Assistant City Administrator Meredith Hauck said the spacious outdoor courtyard will be a welcoming public gathering spot.
City planners also note that the combined indoor and outdoor pool size will be somewhat bigger than the current outdoor pool, which has 14,415 square feet of water. The new center will have 15,414 square feet of water, including 9,550 square feet outdoors and 5,924 square feet indoors. Supporters of the new design said indoor aquatics will be usable year-round, while the outdoor pool is only useful in the summer.
Illustrating the debate’s wrenching and divisive impact, Pape briefly teared up while reading a statement. Pape, a former Merriam fire chief, said this has been one of the most difficult decisions he’s ever made. While he voted against the design, he urged the community to come together once the decision was made.
A group called Merriam Concerned Citizens is trying to gather 678 petition signatures of registered voters, which they will try to use to prompt a design review. But Mayor Ken Sissom says even if residents gather sufficient signatures, he doesn’t believe they can legally stop the project from moving forward and staying on budget. Plans call for the general contractor, McCarthy Building Companies, to start construction late this year, with completion expected in 2020.
