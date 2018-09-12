Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit Kansas City, will discuss violent crime

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has scheduled a visit to Kansas City Thursday to speak about reducing violent crime.
Sessions will address members of the media Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced plans for the visit Wednesday.
Sessions has delivered similar talks in other cities recently.
Last month, in appearances in Texas and Georgia, the attorney general said that reducing crime is a priority both for him and President Donald Trump.
He also spoke on those occasions about how he and Trump are committed to supporting law enforcement officers.
