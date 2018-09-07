Deadly highway truck crashes are on the rise. Why won’t the government make an easy fix?

The statistics are frightening for anyone who has ever looked into their rear-view mirror and wondered if the speeding truck will stop in time — accidents involving semis and other large trucks are increasing at almost three times the rate of deadly crashes overall.
The Kansas City area has seen its share of horrific crashes, but it’s a nationwide problem. More than 4,300 people were killed in 2016.
Safety experts say there is an easy solution. If only the government would listen. Check out kansascity.com this weekend for a full report on the problem and what could be done.
