Dark money group drops $3 million into Missouri minimum wage campaign

A Washington, D.C.,-based nonprofit cut a $3 million check over the weekend to a political action committee seeking to boost Missouri’s minimum wage to $12 an hour.
The Sixteen Thirty Fund, a dark money nonprofit that isn’t required to reveal its donors, already donated $500,000 last year and $500,000 in May to a PAC called Raise Up Missouri, which collected enough signatures to place a minimum wage hike on the November ballot.
Its latest donation of $3 million is the largest single contribution in the last two years.
According to Politico, the Sixteen Thirty Fund has funneled millions of dollars to progressive causes in recent years.
Democrats have made it no secret they hope the minimum wage campaign will boost the electoral chances of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat considered among the most endangered incumbents up for re-election this year.
McCaskill’s first bid for Senate was in 2006, which was also the last time Missourians voted on the minimum wage. That year, 76 percent of voters approved an increase.
