‘Paycheck protection’ labor reform faces court challenge from seven Missouri unions

A sweeping labor reform bill that added restrictions to most public-sector unions violates the Missouri Constitution by placing undue constraints on collective bargaining and speech, a coalition of unions argued in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Seven unions representing teachers, maintenance workers and some public safety employees are suing to challenge Missouri’s new “paycheck protection” law passed this year by the Missouri General Assembly and signed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens. Among other provisions, the bill requires that unions be re-certified every three years and get annual permission before collecting dues and other fees from members’ paychecks to use for political purposes.

The lawsuit argues the new law violates several rights guaranteed under the Missouri Constitution, including the freedom of speech, association and petition; equal protection; protection against impairment of contracts and the right to organize and bargain collectively.

“This is another attempt by legislators backed by corporate interests to attack our right to speak up about the student needs, class-size, wages and benefits,” Lori Sammelmann, an employee in the Ferguson-Florissant school district near St. Louis, said in a release.

The bill exempted public safety unions representing emergency medical personnel, firefighters, nurses and physicians, dispatchers and law enforcement officials. That exemption, the lawsuit argues, “imposes a raft of harsh restrictions on a disfavored set of public-employee labor organizations and their members, while completely exempting a more favored set of public-employee labor organizations.”

“As a result, (the bill) strips many — but not all — public-sector employees of collective bargaining rights and contractual protections, infringes on their rights to attain and retain union representation, and denies them vital free speech, association and petition rights,” the lawsuit says.

The bill also prohibits public employees from participating in demonstrations related to their work.

Seven unions representing various public employees filed the suit in St. Louis County circuit court.

Sen. Bob Onder, R-St. Charles County, had sponsored the “paycheck protection” bill, saying at the time, “I think that regular accountability to members, I think will make sure that unions are really doing what they are meant to do, which is represent workers in negotiations regarding wages and hours and working conditions and grievances to really make sure that they’re accountable to their workers instead of pursuing other agendas.”

Opponents had argued it would undermine unions.

“There’s nothing good in it for workers — nothing,” said Mike Louis, president of the Missouri AFL-CIO.