Lenexa administrator announces he will leave his post

Lenexa City Administrator Eric Wade has announced he will retire next year, capping a 35-year career in local Kansas City area government.
Wade told the City Council this week that he will leave his post in mid-2019. He was appointed Lenexa city administrator in 2004. Prior to that time he had been deputy county manager in Johnson County from 2000 to 2004. He previously served 12 years as city administrator in Merriam and before that was an assistant city administrator in Blue Springs, and a budget analyst in Kansas City.
Mayor Michael Boehm praised Wade for his service and said this advance notice gives the city plenty of time to conduct a search for Wade’s replacement.
“During his tenure, Eric assembled a world-class team of directors and employees to serve the citizens of Lenexa,” Boehm said in a statement. “His unwavering commitment to our community has made Lenexa a leader in the region and one of the premier cities in the country for residents and business investment.”
