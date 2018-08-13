Missouri Democrats remove anti-abortion amendment from party platform

Missouri Democrats created a firestorm of controversy in July when their leaders added an amendment to the party’s platform aimed at welcoming candidates who oppose abortion rights.
On Saturday, the party’s central committee reversed course and voted unanimously to remove the anti-abortion language.
“We made a mistake,” said Annie Rice, an alderwoman in St. Louis who tried unsuccessfully in July to block the amendment from being added to the platform. “Abortion is a legal healthcare procedure, and as a party we must support access.”
Even Joan Barry, a former Democratic state lawmaker from St. Louis County who introduced the amendment in July, voted in favor of the new platform Saturday. She did not respond to a request for comment from The Star.
The amendment added in July stated that “we respect the conscience of each Missourian and recognize that members of our party have deeply held and sometimes differing positions on issues of personal conscience, such as abortion. We recognize the diversity of views as a source of strength, and welcome into our ranks all Missourians who may hold differing positions on this issue.”
That language was removed Saturday and replaced with “A woman’s right to choose and the right of every person to their own bodily autonomy and to be free from government intrusion in medical decisions, including a decision to carry a pregnancy to term, and oppose any efforts to limit access to reproductive health care.”
Also added to the platform was a preamble that Rice said was designed to make it clear that while the platform reflects the party’s values, candidates must articulate their own policy positions when engaging with voters.
Stephen Webber, Missouri Democratic Party chairman, told The Star on Monday that discussion of the platform Saturday wasn’t contentious, demonstrating that the party is unified heading into the fall campaign.
“We got it right, and the final product is something that can unify the whole party,” Webber said.
The controversy over the abortion platform plank was magnified by its timing. The party adopted the anti-abortion amendment a day after Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, signed a budget cutting off funding from Planned Parenthood and soon after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, thus opening the possibility that the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion could be overturned.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes. condemned the party’s July decision. The group’s regional director of public policy and organizing, Rachel Sweet, said she was happy to see it has been reversed.
”Democrats across the state have let their party leaders know that a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is non-negotiable,” Sweet said. “With access to safe, legal abortion on the line nationally, this fight is more important than ever before.”
A national organization called Democrats for Life of America decried the change, arguing that the party has been unsuccessful over the last decade in Missouri because it has “has worked to silence whole-life voters.”
“At what point will the abortion-rights progressives be held accountable for prioritizing their single issue above the health and success of the Democratic Party?” said Kristen Day, executive director of the Virginia-based Democrats for Life of America.
Comments