Kobach deputy gives late guidance that unaffiliated voters can’t vote in party primary

The deputy Kris Kobach has tapped to oversee the undecided election for governor has told vote counters to disregard certain votes as questions continue about which remaining ballots should count.
As county canvassing boards began to meet Monday to review provisional votes, Assistant Secretary of State Eric Rucker said in an email late Sunday that “there has been considerable public discussion regarding whether unaffiliated voters can participate in Kansas party primary elections.”
He then attached a series of legal instructions including that “if an unaffiliated voter does not complete a party affiliation document, that voter is not entitled to vote at a party primary election.”
Under Kansas law, unaffiliated voters are able to declare a party at the polls, and then vote in that party’s primary. Kansas law does not allow for open Republican and Democratic primaries.
Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, has a lead of 110 votes over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the GOP primary for governor. There are roughly 9,000 provisional ballots spread across the state’s 105 counties. More than 40 percent of those ballots come from Johnson and Sedgwick counties, locations where Kobach has appointed the leading election officials.
Despite earlier resistance after election day showed Kobach with a slim lead, the Republican recused himself from election duties.
Colyer’s campaign voiced concerns late last week about unaffiliated voters who were incorrectly told by poll workers to cast provisional ballots.
Colyer’s campaign also alleged in a statement after election day that “many Colyer voters had difficulties finding his name on the ballot, were forced to vote on provisional ballots, or were turned away outright for unknown reasons.”
