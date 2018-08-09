Colyer campaign claims voters ‘turned away’ on same day hundreds of new votes found

The gap between Gov. Jeff Colyer and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach narrowed to 121 votes Thursday as the rival Republicans began to show signs that the election may ultimately be decided in a courthouse.

Around the same time news broke that Colyer received 100 more votes in a western Kansas county than previously reported, the governor’s campaign announced the establishment of a voter integrity hotline. Hours later, another county reported that votes had been incorrectly reported on Tuesday.





“We’ve received countless reports that voters experienced issues when they voted on Tuesday. Many Colyer voters had difficulties finding his name on the ballot, were forced to vote on provisional ballots, or were turned away outright for unknown reasons,” Colyer’s spokesman Kendall Marr said in a news release.





Patrick Miller, a political scientist at the University of Kansas, said the hotline was a clear indication that Colyer’s campaign is preparing for a potential court case.





“Otherwise, what are you going to do with the hotline? You have to go to the courts,” Miller said.





He said that Democrats and the NAACP often use similar strategies in elections in which there are concerns about voter intimidation.





Miller said that in an election this close, campaigns will fight for every individual vote possible.





“You often will sue over intimidation, errors in the voting process or something that allows you to go into court to claim that something was wrong in the voter process,” he said.





The hotline announcement coincided with the discovery of 100 votes for Colyer in Thomas County near the Colorado border. It has fewer than 8,000 residents.





Thomas County Clerk Shelly Harms confirmed that Colyer received 522 votes on Election Day rather than the total of 422 that had been reported by the secretary of state’s office.





She shared a scan of the form she submitted to Kobach’s office, which clearly showed 522 votes for the governor, and said the secretary of state’s office was responsible for the discrepancy, not the county.





Bryan Caskey, the director of elections under Kobach, said in a phone call that he was “not assigning blame” for the error.





“I’m just saying there was a discrepancy,” he said.





Caskey said the missing votes were discovered through the secretary of state’s office’s routine verification process, which asks each county to confirm its reported vote total.





Kobach’s total of 466 in the county remained unchanged.

Caskey said that the secretary of state’s office would update its results page Friday.





“We will adjust at some point. We’re not doing it on the fly,” Caskey said.

Later Thursday, Haskell County confirmed that its reported vote totals were also incomplete. Colyer received 220 votes in the county, which was 117 more than previously reported. Kobach received 257 votes in the county, which is 147 more than previously reported.

Deputy Haskell County Clerk Emily Aragon said that the county was still missing a precinct when it sent initial results to the secretary of state’s office Tuesday night. The county sent updated results later that night, but the hundreds of new votes were not made public until Thursday.

She stressed that these results are still unofficial until the county’s canvas board meets.

Caskey said the totals posted Friday would include mail-in ballots, meaning the gap between the two candidates could possibly narrow or widen again. Kansas law requires counties to count mail-in ballots that are received through Friday as long as they were postmarked on Election Day.

The Friday totals will not include provisional ballots, which were not counted on Election Day.

The state’s two most populous counties, Johnson and Sedgwick, will review a combined 3,700 provisional ballots when they hold their canvassing meetings on Monday.

But even then the overall vote total in the race will remain unknown.

Three of the state’s other most populous counties, Wyandotte, Douglas and Shawnee, won’t hold their canvas meetings until Aug. 16. Counties are allowed to continue canvassing until Aug. 20.

Marr said in a phone call that the “discovery of 100 votes for Gov. Colyer that had not previously been counted highlight the need to thoroughly check and double check each vote and to make sure that every legitimate vote is counted in this race.”

Kobach said Wednesday that he had no plans to recuse himself if a recount happens after the provisional ballots are counted, arguing that his office plays only an administrative role in that process and does not actually count ballots.

Kobach lost a high-profile federal court case earlier this year when a federal judge struck down a state law, which he had designed, that required voters to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, to register to vote.

In a statement to The Star on the same day that the Thomas County votes were discovered, Kobach suggested that non-citizens could have voted in the primary election.

“It was established at trial that the judge’s preliminary injunction allowed multiple non-citizens to register in Kansas. Her final order undoubtedly had the same effect, but we do not know how many of those non-citizens voted on August 7,” Kobach said.

Kobach’s campaign spokeswoman, who also works as his official spokeswoman, did not immediately respond to a follow-up question about whether Kobach was aware of the new totals in Thomas County when he made the comment about non-citizens.

The comments from both campaigns expressing concerns about the integrity of the election results contrast sharply with a statement made by Kansas’ state GOP chair earlier in the day about trusting the electoral process.

“Everybody knew this would be a close race. Nobody thought this would be this close a race,” Arnold said. “Everybody does trust the process. At this point, there’s not any evidence that any shenanigans happened.”

Arnold said such a close primary has never happened in a governor’s race before but that party officials are used to tight contests in legislative races.

In the 104th Kansas House district in Reno County, for example, challenger Paul Waggoner currently leads incumbent Rep. Steve Becker by a single vote in the GOP primary before any provisional ballots have been counted.

There are always irregularities somewhere, said state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, a Leavenworth Republican who is the vice chair of the Kansas Senate’s election committee.

“When you get into a case like this, every little thing is magnified,” Fitzgerald said.

Jim Barnett, a former GOP nominee who also ran for governor this year, said in an election this close, Kobach’s involvement in the tallying should be worrisome to all Kansans.





Barnett, who garnered 9 percent of the vote on Tuesday, said that if he were in Colyer’s shoes he “would be looking from probably both a legal and fairness perspective of how do we verify that the vote count is accurate for the benefit of Kansas citizens.”

The party must maintain neutrality in the race between Colyer and Kobach. Arnold said he waited until Thursday to reach out to either candidate.

He said the party would be continuing on with its turnout strategy for the general election despite the absence of a clear nominee. Arnold said the party would actually be using the closeness of the primary race as a way to persuade GOP voters of the importance of turning out in November.

He predicted a recount would have to take place before the party can declare a winner in the primary.

“If the final numbers are as close as it was on election night, I would expect a recount to happen,” Arnold said. “You don’t campaign for the past year-plus … and not be 100 percent sure what that final result was.”