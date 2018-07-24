Did your car get towed because of Trump’s visit? It’ll cost you — bigly

They weren’t kidding.

People who did not get the word — or ignored it — found out Tuesday that the Secret Service was serious about not parking on the street near Municipal Auditorium during President Donald Trump’s visit here to speak to the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention and attend a fundraiser for Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

As early as 6 a.m., city tow trucks were hauling vehicles away in the vicinity of 10th and Wyandotte streets.

Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said the actions were prescribed by the Secret Service.

Not even pedestrian traffic was allowed in the general area, roughly from 10th to 16th Street and from Washington Street to Baltimore Avenue.

“I’m sure some people are frustrated,” Becchina said.

And there’s a cost: at least $265 worth. That’s the beginning fee for a city tow.

If your vehicle ends up in the city tow lot, you’re going to have to get to 7750 E. Front St. (basically Interstate 435 and Front Street.)

The storage fee is at least $30 a day, but that is waived if you pick up the vehicle within the first 24 hours.

You’ll need a money order, a cashier’s check or a credit card — cash or a check are not accepted.

And you will need a photo ID, a valid driver’s license and the vehicle title or current registration. If you keep that in the vehicle they will let you retrieve it.

Unclaimed vehicles will be sold at auction.

Questions? Call 816-513-0670, but prepare to be routed to the city’s 311 help line.

Trump is expected to leave Kansas City by about 2 p.m., according to an email sent earlier to businesses close to the convention center.

