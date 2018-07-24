‘Bogus POTUS’: As President Trump speaks in KC, protesters gather to denounce him

Donald Trump’s presence brought Mike Malotte out Tuesday to downtown Kansas City to do something he hadn’t done before.
Protest against the president of the United States.
“I’m concerned about the state of our Democracy at this point,” said Malotte, 65, of Olathe. “We have a guy who really hates America. He hates everything that America stands for.”
As the president prepared to speak at the national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, roughly 150 protesters rallied at 10th Street and Broadway.
They jeered the president. Some shouted expletives; some ridiculed Trump for his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Kansas City police officers kept the protesters out of the street, so instead the crowd massed on the four corners.
They held signs saying “Liar,” “Bogus POTUS,” “Lock him up” and “Trump is a traitor.” Several red flags with a sickle symbol could also be seen in the crowd, along with one protester wearing a red Antifa shirt.
Johnda Boyce, 48, held a sign saying, “This is not normal! RESIST!”
“I’m queer, I believe in immigrant rights, I’m a woman,” she said. “I think that our democracy is under threat. Not just women, not just immigrants. I think our whole system is crumbling.”
Claudine Sanders, 48, brought her 14-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, to the rally and the two protested together.
“(Trump) wasn’t going to come to my city without me being present,” said Sanders, of Wyandotte County. “... I really, honestly, don’t believe he’s a good person.”
“I don’t like him at all,” Nevaeh said. “The way he talks about people and what he says about other people and the way he acts, it’s very immature.”
At some point between the jeers, cheers and expletives shouted about Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, two Trump supporters wearing “Make America Great Again” hats made their way through part of the crowd on a street corner.
Sometimes when they tried to talk, a Trump protester would come by and make a loud noise from a megaphone to drown out their voices.
Griffin Allen, an 18-year-old in a suit with a Trump/Pence pin, said the protest he happened upon was sad.
“This level of hatred that some people have towards him is beyond me,” said Allen, of Shawnee. “I don’t understand it.”
Comments