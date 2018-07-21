Rising Democratic star tells Kansans in video they will ‘flip this seat red.’ What?

In what appeared to be a mix up Friday night, Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Twitter users on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ account they were going to “flip this seat red in November” in a video before a Kansas rally.

“(BLUE),” Twitter user @NomikiKonst said, seemingly correcting the Democratic candidate from New York, followed by two heart emojis.

“Delete this,” another person insisted. “She said flip the seat red...”

Here in Kansas City with @Ocasio2018 to support @BrentWelder and flip this seat in November. pic.twitter.com/RwH5NIhmoo — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2018

One user, @_memorable2, suggested Ocasio-Cortez might have meant what she said. “Red” equals “@DemSocialists red,” maybe?

“it’s a nicer red ha,” the account joked.

Others pointed out the Twitter video remained on Sanders’ account after it was posted before a rally for Brent Welder, a Democratic candidate from Bonner Springs running to replace U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder in Kansas’ 3rd District. About 2,000 people attended the event at the Reardon Convention Center in Kansas City, Kansas, to see Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders stumping for Welder.

“The stupidest thing about this video is that Bernie actually posted it and hasn’t deleted it,” wrote @BravenakBlog.

The video remained on Sanders’ @BernieSanders account on Saturday. According to his Twitter bio, tweets posted there are “by staff.”

This is what Ocasio-Cortez says in the 12-second clip:

“Hello everybody!” she waves to the camera. “So excited to be hopping on here on Senator Sanders’ account, and we’re here in Kansas City to rally for Brent Welder. We’re going to flip this seat red in November.”

The lens turns to Sanders and Welder, both nodding and grinning.

Ocasio-Cortez has not commented publicly on the video since it was posted. A request for clarification was sent to her press office.

The Twitter video in question has been retweeted more than 2,000 times and has 12,000 likes.

In a preceding tweet, another short video shows Sanders addressing his followers, saying “We’re going to do everything we can to turn Kansas blue.”