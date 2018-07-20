Kansas City’s McCann Beatty resigns from Missouri House to take Jackson County post

Kansas City Rep. Gail McCann Beatty has resigned her post as the top Democrat in the Missouri House five months before her term ends.
McCann Beatty, who was first elected to the Missouri House in 2010, will begin serving as director of Jackson County Department of Assessment on Monday, a day after her resignation from the legislature takes effect.
“Representing Kansas City in the legislature and serving as Democratic leader has been a great honor,” said McCann Beatty, who served as minority leader since 2017.
Her appointment to head the county agency that oversees valuation of property was confirmed by the Jackson County Legislature earlier this month.
“With my tenure in state government at an end, I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving the public at the county level.”
During her time as minority leader, McCann Beatty was a strong critic of changes made to the state’s anti-discrimination law under former Gov. Eric Greitens, which prompted the NAACP to issue a travel advisory for Missouri.
Three Democratic candidates are vying to succeed McCann Beatty in the Missouri House 26th District: Dylan Burd, Edward Bell and Ashley Bland Manlove. No Republican filed for the seat, according to the Missouri secretary of state’s website.
Rep. Gina Mitten of Richmond Heights will serve as acting minority leader for House Democrats until the caucus elects a new leader in January at the start of the 2019 session.
