Trump will visit KC on Tuesday to address veterans, raise money for Josh Hawley

President Donald Trump will be in Kansas City next week to address a national veterans convention before attending a fundraiser in the battleground U.S. Senate race in Missouri.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host Trump Tuesday morning at its annual convention in Kansas City. VFW, the largest veterans service organization, also hosted Trump at its convention in Charlotte when he was a candidate in 2016.
“President Trump is committed to our veterans in his work to reform the VA and to ensure veterans are given the care and support they deserve,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “The president looks forward to being with the more than 4,000 veterans in attendance.”
The closed conference is expected to draw about 10,000 VFW and VFW Auxiliary delegates to the Kansas City Convention Center.
“The president’s attendance continues a longstanding VFW tradition to provide our nation’s commander-in-chief with the opportunity to address the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans’ organization, which is especially important during a time of war and instability abroad and internal challenges at home,” said Keith Harman, VFW national commander.
VFW is headquartered in Kansas City, but Harman said the group had not held its annual convention in town since 2007.
While he’s in town, Trump will stop at a luncheon fundraiser benefiting Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is in the Republican primary race vying for the chance to unseat incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat.
Tickets for the Hawley luncheon cost $1,000 per person or $2,000 per couple, according to an invitation posted on the website of the Cass County GOP. For a suggested $10,000, attendees can get a photo with Trump and two lunch tickets.
The money benefits the Hawley Victory Fund, a joint venture shared by the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Hawley campaign.
