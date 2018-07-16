Greitens is no longer governor. But his campaign is still spending big bucks

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign committee spent nearly $1.4 million, mostly on media and legal fees, over the last three months, according to disclosure forms filed Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Despite all that spending, Greitens’ campaign still reports having $1.1 million cash on hand as of July 1.
The biggest chunk of the campaign’s spending went to three companies — Something Else Strategies, Bask Digital Media and Target Enterprises — that are associated with Nick Ayers. The campaign paid the companies a total of around $650,000 in April, May and June.
Ayers, who is Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, was accused in an ethics complaint filed last week of violating Missouri’s campaign finance laws while serving as Greitens’ top political consultant in 2016. He denies any allegations of wrongdoing.
Greitens’ campaign also paid $58,000 to Jimmy Soni, his former communications adviser. That includes an $8,000 check the day before Greitens resigned from office and $18,000 after he resigned, all for “communications services.”
Soni was a controversial hire for the governor’s office because on allegations that he was forced to resign as editor of the Huffington Post after being investigated by the publication’s corporate parent, AOL, for sexual harassment involving interns. He left the Greitens administration after four months.
Husch Blackwell LLP, the law firm of former House Speaker Catherine Hanaway, was paid $550,000 by the Greitens campaign. Hanaway served as attorney for both the Greitens campaign and his dark-money nonprofit, A New Missouri Inc.
The campaign also paid the law firm of Chalmers Burch & Adams LLC around $47,000. One of the firms partners, Michael Adams, was among the group of Greitens advisers who founded A New Missouri Inc.
Adams is seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state in Kentucky.
Graves Garrett LLC, a Kansas City-based law firm, was paid a little more than $12,000. The law firm was founded by Todd Graves, chairman of the Missouri Republican Party and a longtime Greitens ally. One of its attorneys, Edward Greim, was hired by the governor’s office to help stave off impeachment.
The state has refused to pay Greim, saying his work was on behalf of Greitens personally, not the office of governor.
The campaign also paid more than $15,000 over the three months to Scott Turk, who until February had been director of boards and commissions in the governor’s office.
