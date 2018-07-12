Gov. Parson signs Missouri tax cut long sought by Republican lawmakers

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill cutting Missouri’s individual income taxes, a key legislative goal of the state’s Republican lawmakers and one widely criticized by Democrats.
The new law will deepen individual income tax cuts, limit some deductions and exemptions, and cap a tax cut for pass-through entities, including LLCs.
Republicans argued that income tax cuts would allow Missourians to keep more of their money and would generate economic activity in the state, but Democrats worried the bill would knock a hole in the state’s already-tight budget. They compared various Republican tax cuts to those Kansas passed under then-Gov. Sam Brownback and later abandoned.
In a news release after a signing ceremony in Springfield, Parson said the bill was the “first step in an ongoing process.”
“We need to continue to make the Missouri tax code simple and fair,” Parson said. “This is only the beginning of our plan to keep more money in the pockets of Missourians and Missouri small businesses. I look forward to working with the legislature long term to identify ways to continue to offer broad-based tax relief.”
Missouri Republicans set out this spring to cut individual and corporate income taxes in a massive package that also would boost revenue for the state’s transportation infrastructure. After several attempts, they pushed through two bills cutting individual and corporate rates. Parson signed the individual income tax cut Thursday.
The state’s taxes are already set to gradually drop, provided the state meets revenue targets, to 5.5 percent from 6 percent. The new law will deepen the cuts to 5.4 percent in 2019 and gradually cut taxes to 5.1 percent if the state collects enough revenue.
Amy Blouin, executive director of the Missouri Budget Project, said in a statement that tax reform should make the code more fair and meet the needs of communities.
“The legislature wisely backed off of their proposals that would have gutted state investments in Missouri communities,” Blouin said.
Blouin said the organization looked forward to working with Parson on tax reform to make the code more fair and provide resources for Missouri families and communities.
